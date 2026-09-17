Chhattisgarh discom cites Centre’s directive on smart meters amid Congress opposition

RAIPUR: Addressing public confusion and ongoing political pushback demand over smart electricity meters, the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) has clarified that the deployment is being executed in accordance with mandatory directives issued by the Union Ministry of Power.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of the ongoing aggressive two-month agitation launched by the opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh against recent power tariff revisions and the alleged forced installation of smart meters.

According to CSPDCL officials, the Union Ministry of Power issued a formal directive on August 12, instructing all states and Union Territories to expedite the rollout of smart electricity meters across every consumer category.

The directive cites the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) Installation and Operation of Meters (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, which mandate the provision of power supply via BIS-compliant smart meters in all areas equipped with communication network coverage, within the prescribed timelines.

Highlighting the consumer benefits, power officials noted that smart meters provide accurate, transparent billing and allow consumers to monitor their real-time consumption patterns. Furthermore, the infrastructure enables the future implementation of Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff structures, allowing users to shift intensive power usage to off-peak, lower-tariff hours to reduce overall electricity costs. For distribution companies, the advanced metering infrastructure improves energy accounting and grid operational efficiency.

Congress however opposed mandatory smart metre installation citing the initiative as an attempt to financially burden citizens and will serve the commercial interests of private industrialists. The opposition asserted that investigation reports have established that smart meters record power consumption three to four times higher than actual usage.

Emphasising consumer rights, Sushil Anand Shukla (Head-Congress Media Cell) contended that the decision to accept or reject a smart meter rests solely with the individual consumer. He noted that under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and regulations set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), consumer consent and discretion are paramount and must be considered.

CSPDCL appealed to consumers not to heed misleading rumours or misinformation regarding smart meters, advising them to rely strictly on official channels for verified information.