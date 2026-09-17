Eight Air India Express crew benched over delayed breathalyser test

NEW DELHI: Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, four pilots and four cabin crew members, for three months after they failed to undergo a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed two-hour window following an international flight, sources familiar with the matter said.

The incident occurred on August 2 after flight AX 192 from Dubai landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar at 9.50 am. The crew included two pilots-in-command and two co-pilots, along with four cabin crew members. All eight subsequently tested negative for alcohol.

According to a source, the crew left for their allotted hotel after completing post-arrival formalities because one member was unwell. They later returned to the airport for the breathalyser test, but only after two hours and 35 minutes.

“The crew on board the flight checked into their allotted hotel immediately as one of them had a health issue. The group later returned to the airport to take their breathalyser test. However, they took it only 2 hours and 35 minutes later,” the source said.

Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, crew members operating international flights for Indian airlines are required to undergo a post-flight alcohol test within two hours of landing in India.