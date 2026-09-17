EPFO wage ceiling raised to Rs 25,000, 51 lakh more workers to get coverage

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 per month from the existing Rs 15,000. The move is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under the social security system.

Till now, a person joining a new job with a monthly wage above Rs 15,000 was not automatically required to be covered under EPFO.

With the new ceiling, employees earning up to Rs 25,000 a month will come under mandatory EPFO coverage, subject to applicable rules. With this, workers will get access to provident fund savings, pension benefits and insurance cover.

A higher wage ceiling also means the employer will have to contribute a higher amount towards PF and pension contribution of the employee. Usually, an employer contributes 12% of the wage ceiling towards the employee’s PF account. With a higher wage ceiling, the employer’s contribution will increase. On the flip side, an employee’s take-home salary will reduce.

The wage ceiling was last hiked to `15,000 in September 2014. The government said the latest increase takes into account the rise in wages and incomes and the expansion of formal employment over the past 12 years.