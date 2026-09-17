Fields linked to stubble burning may face 15-month ‘red category’ tag under new rules

NEW DELHI: The Centre has proposed a new regulatory framework to curb crop-residue burning in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, under which fields linked to stubble burning could be placed in a “red category” for 15 months.

The draft rules, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, seek to replace the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rules of 2023 and their amendments introduced in 2024. The government has invited comments from stakeholders within 60 days.

Under the proposed framework, an agricultural field where stubble burning is detected would be placed in the “red category” for 15 months. A corresponding “red entry” would be made in the land records.

The draft does not specify all the consequences of the designation. However, sources familiar with the process said land carrying a “red entry” may potentially become ineligible for certain government schemes.

The proposed rules retain the environmental compensation rates introduced in 2024. Farmers found responsible for burning crop residue would face a fine of Rs 5,000 for agricultural land below two acres, Rs 10,000 for land between two and five acres and Rs 30,000 for land exceeding five acres.

If the penalty is not paid within 30 days, it could be recovered as arrears of land revenue. In cases of repeated stubble burning, the “red category” status could be extended for another 15 months.

The environmental compensation collected would be transferred to the concerned State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee. The funds could be used for crop-residue management machinery, crop diversification, biomass storage and utilisation, research and farmer education.

The proposed framework comes amid recurring winter air-pollution concerns in Delhi-NCR. Crop-residue burning in neighbouring states has been identified as one contributor to seasonal pollution, although its contribution varies depending on weather and other factors.

The proposed system combines financial penalties with a land-record mechanism aimed at discouraging repeat violations while directing the collected funds towards alternatives to stubble burning.