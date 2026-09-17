Fresh J&K polls needed after statehood, says BJP leader Sunil Sharma

SRINAGAR: With Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pressing for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Thursday said fresh elections would be required once statehood is restored, as the present constitutional set-up is that of a Union Territory.

“People of J&K are not concerned about statehood and only the Abdullah family wants statehood to bring back their lost kingdom,” Sharma told reporters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He alleged that the Abdullah family wants statehood back to regain powers to impose the Public Safety Act (PSA) and fire bullets at the chests of youth -- that is the kind of statehood the Abdullah family wants. “Otherwise, none else is concerned about statehood”.

The Omar Abdullah government, which came to power in October 2024, has been pressing the Centre to restore statehood to J&K. In its first Cabinet meeting, the government passed a resolution calling for immediate restoration of statehood. Omar presented copies of the resolution to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other central leaders, but there has been no forward movement on it.

Hitting out at Omar over his repeated complaints about the limited powers of a Union Territory, Sharma said if the government had no powers, the Chief Minister should dissolve the Assembly.

“If the government is only drawing salaries without any authority to take decisions, it would be better for CM to dissolve the House so that everyone can sit peacefully,” he said.