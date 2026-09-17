India warns US sanctions on Russian energy buyers could affect ties, global markets

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday warned that the latest US sanctions legislation targeting buyers of Russian energy could affect bilateral ties and global energy markets, saying its immediate priority was to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens while protecting its trade and economic interests.

The External Affairs Ministry, responding to the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress, said India was monitoring further developments and had raised its concerns with Washington at senior levels.

“The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter,” the MEA said in a statement.

Reiterating India's position on energy imports, the ministry said, “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people.” It added that India would pursue this objective through “diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.”

The ministry said the issue had been discussed extensively between Indian and US officials in recent months. “Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side,” the MEA said.

New Delhi also said it was prepared to respond to any economic consequences arising from the new US measures. “The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” it said, adding that the government would work with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications.