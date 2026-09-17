International aviation watchdog highly critical of AAIB charging it of lack of transparency

NEW DELHI: International Aviation watchdog, The Foundation for Aviation Safety, has hit out at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) over its alleged continued lack of transparency and its overt failure to comply with international accident investigation standards." AAIB is working on the final investigation report into the AI 171 crash on June 12, 2025, which left 260 dead.

In a letter to the Director General of AAIB, GVG Yugandhar, on August 27, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ed Pierson, has criticised the AAIB for not making public crucial documents regarding the Boeing 787 model.

Referring to the 100-odd official non-public documents that it had sent AAIB through its UK expert, the foundation states they are vital to reconstruct the operational history of the doomed airplane.

"This data is undeniably relevant to determining the potential causal factors of this horrific crash that took the lives of 260 people.These documents explicitly detail chronic, systemic aircraft failures involving the airplane’s electrical, electronic, and/or flight computer systems," it says .

Under International Civil Aviation Organisarion Annex 13, Section 5, an investigation state is mandated to gather, record, and analys e all relevant information, it points out.

"The fact AAIB has never even acknowledged the existence of these critical documents in either the initial Preliminary Report, the subsequent Interim Report, or ever since is an egregious breach of this international obligation."

Meanwhile, “unknowing passengers and flight crew continue to board 787 airplanes, completely unaware of the potential hazards,” the Foundation pointed out.