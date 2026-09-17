Jharkhand HC upholds conviction of 75-year-old in 1995 Rs 100 bribery case

RANCHI: A 1995 case involving a Rs 100 bribe remains unresolved after 31 years, with the Jharkhand High Court upholding the conviction of a former railway parcel clerk but reducing his sentence to the minimum prescribed punishment.

Kali Shankar Dhobi, then a parcel clerk at Hatia Railway Station, will now have to return to jail at the age of 75.

Delivering the verdict on September 9, Justice Pradeep Srivastava held that there were no grounds to interfere with the conviction. However, the court reduced the sentence considering the more than three-decade-long legal process, Dhobi’s advanced age and age-related ailments, and the fact that it was his first offence.

The court cancelled his bail and directed him to surrender within two months, warning that strict action could be taken if he failed to do so.

“At this juncture, it is also to be taken into consideration that the occurrence has taken place in the year, 1995, and the case was decided by learned trial court in the year, 2004 i.e. after lapse of 9 years and this appeal is also pending for more than two decades. The appellant has now attained the age of 75+ and suffering age related illness. It was the first offence of the appellant and he has also been dismissed from his service,” stated the court order.