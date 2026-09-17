Kanimozhi meets Mamata amid talk of regional front without Congress for 2029 polls

DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Thursday, amid escalating speculation over the possibility of a regional political formation outside the Congress-led Opposition bloc ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Kanimozhi reached Banerjee’s Harish Chatterjee residence around 3.40 pm and left at around 5 pm.

Sources said Kanimozhi was in Kolkata for personal work and met Banerjee as a courtesy. There has been no official confirmation from either the DMK or the Trinamool Congress regarding the meeting.

The meeting comes amid growing uncertainty over the future of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, with the DMK and several regional parties having recently seen differences with the Congress. Kanimozhi has also held meetings with other regional leaders in recent weeks, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and separately met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, according to reports.

The latest meeting has consequently revived speculation about a possible third political front involving regional parties and keeping the Congress outside the proposed arrangement. However, there has been no formal announcement of such a front, and the idea remains at the level of political speculation.