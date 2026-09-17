Kharge, Rahul, Amit Shah other leaders greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and long life on his 76th birthday.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

In posts on X, Kharge and Gandhi extended their birthday greetings and wished the prime minister good health and a long life.

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's 25 years of public service, describing his journey as one of sacrifice, national service and unwavering resolve.

In a series of posts on X, Shah said Modi’s journey from an ordinary volunteer to chief minister and prime minister was an inspiration, adding that he had viewed power as a means for the welfare of the poor and nation-building.

Shah highlighted initiatives including Ayushman Bharat, Startup India, Skill India, the National Education Policy and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, as well as infrastructure projects such as the Chenab Railway Bridge and Vande Bharat trains.

He also credited Modi’s leadership for what he described as decisive action against terrorism, citing the abrogation of Article 370, surgical and air strikes, and Operation Sindoor.

Shah wished Modi good health and a long life, saying he hoped India would continue progressing towards the goal of a developed nation by 2047.