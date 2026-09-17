Kharge, Rahul, Amit Shah other leaders greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and long life on his 76th birthday.
Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday.
In posts on X, Kharge and Gandhi extended their birthday greetings and wished the prime minister good health and a long life.
Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's 25 years of public service, describing his journey as one of sacrifice, national service and unwavering resolve.
In a series of posts on X, Shah said Modi’s journey from an ordinary volunteer to chief minister and prime minister was an inspiration, adding that he had viewed power as a means for the welfare of the poor and nation-building.
Shah highlighted initiatives including Ayushman Bharat, Startup India, Skill India, the National Education Policy and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, as well as infrastructure projects such as the Chenab Railway Bridge and Vande Bharat trains.
He also credited Modi’s leadership for what he described as decisive action against terrorism, citing the abrogation of Article 370, surgical and air strikes, and Operation Sindoor.
Shah wished Modi good health and a long life, saying he hoped India would continue progressing towards the goal of a developed nation by 2047.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted Modi, saying India was moving towards the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal under his leadership. He highlighted progress in infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wished Modi a long and healthy life, saying he was steering the country towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ amid “turbulent times”.
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended birthday greetings, wishing Modi good health, happiness and a long life. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among other leaders who greeted the prime minister.
Meanwhile, the BJP is set to launch a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the Kashi region from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi’s 25 years in public life. The campaign will focus on service, good governance, welfare and the vision of a developed India.
A key feature of the campaign will be a bike yatra from Kashi to Vadnagar, beginning on September 17 and concluding around October 7 at Modi’s birthplace.
(With inputs from Agencies)