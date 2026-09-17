Madhya Pradesh turns to southern, eastern states for jumbos to manage tiger reserves

BHOPAL: With wildlife populations steadily rising across the tiger reserves and national parks in Madhya Pradesh, the state forest department has turned to four states in southern and eastern India, seeking healthy, trained captive elephants that can be deployed for patrolling, rescue operations and managing human-wildlife conflicts in difficult terrain.

Sameeta Rajora, the state’s principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, has written to her counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. She has asked them to assess in their respective states whether any spare elephants from their camps for the jumbos could be made available for transfer and rehabilitation to Madhya Pradesh.

The request comes as the state seeks to strengthen its field force in areas where conventional patrol vehicles and personnel often face limitations. In her communication, Rajora has cited the steady increase in wildlife populations in the central Indian state’s tiger reserves and national parks.

She said that getting additional trained elephants would help improve protection and patrolling in difficult landscapes. The pachyderms can also play an important role in tracking tiger movements, responding to wildlife emergencies and mitigating conflicts between people and wild animals, she noted.

The four states have been asked to provide details of any elephants that may be available for transfer and their details—including their age, gender, microchip number, health status and behavioural temperament. Such information is considered important before an elephant is moved to a new forest environment and placed under a different management regime.

A familiar practice

Madhya Pradesh is familiar with the use of trained elephants for wildlife management. Over the past few years, the state has received 11 trained captive elephants from Karnataka after obtaining clearance from the Union government.