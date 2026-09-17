Modi to hold two-day Chintan Shivir with Cabinet ministers as government reaches term's halfway mark

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Union Cabinet ministers on September 23 and 24, as his government reaches the halfway mark of its third term.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Seva Teerth here, is expected to bring together all Cabinet ministers for discussions on governance, review of ongoing work and setting priorities for the months ahead, officials said.

The session is likely to follow a thematic format, with ministers divided into groups for detailed deliberations on issues concerning governance, communication and improving the functioning of the government, officials in the know of the development said.

They said Modi had, at the Union Cabinet meeting last Wednesday, directed the formation of more than half a dozen groups, each comprising around eight ministers, to brainstorm on issues including self-improvement, communication and governance ahead of the larger session.

The upcoming exercise is similar to the ‘Chintan Shivir’ held on October 21, 2021, during the second term of the Modi government, shortly after a major Cabinet reshuffle.

The 2021 session focused on governance and policymaking, with senior ministers making detailed presentations to help their colleagues better understand key aspects of governance and government functioning.

The officials said a similar format is likely to be adopted this time, with thematic discussions and presentations by different groups, followed by deliberations on improving coordination between ministries and shaping the government’s agenda for the coming period.

Modi has also asked ministries to make their official websites more user-friendly, officials said.

The Cabinet ministers’ meeting comes after the Prime Minister recently held an interaction with all Ministers of State and sought their feedback on the functioning of their respective ministries. The interaction was aimed at reviewing progress across departments and gathering inputs on areas requiring attention.

The two-day Cabinet session is expected to provide a wider forum for detailed discussions on governance priorities, inter-ministerial coordination and the government’s future course of action.