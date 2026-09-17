Nearly 40 per cent of Uttarakhand madrasas in old records shut, 30 get recognition

DEHRADUN: Nearly four in 10 madrasas listed in Uttarakhand’s earlier records have shut, while only 30 have so far secured recognition from the state Education Department, official data show amid an overhaul of the regulatory system for minority educational institutions.

According to departmental records, 179 of the 452 madrasas registered under the previous framework are no longer operating, a closure rate of 39.60%. Another 19 institutions have been sealed for alleged non-compliance with prescribed rules.

The Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority was constituted on February 3, 2026, replacing the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board for the recognition of minority institutions. The Education Department is also processing applications, creating separate recognition tracks during the transition.

Only 30 madrasas have obtained recognition from the Education Department, accounting for around 6.6% of the earlier total of 452. Another 134 have applied, while 54 are yet to submit applications.