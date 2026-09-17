NIA Court issues non-bailable warrant against LeT commander Saifullah linked to Pahalgam attack

The NBW comes after NIA busted a "deep-rooted" LeT module headed by Pakistani terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who was arrested with another Pakistani accomplice, Usman alias Khubaib, and three local operatives early this year.

Quoting an order issued by the special NIA court on September 8, the official said the case arose after J&K Police intercepted a LeT operative in the Pandach area of Srinagar in March, leading to the successful arrest of the entire group, particularly Abdullah, who had been on the run for 16 years, and successfully established bases outside the Union Territory.

Seeking the NBW against the LeT commander for his role in the terrorist module, the NIA told the court that Saifullah, the designated terrorist listed under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA, has been operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, funds and directions to terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.