PM Modi inaugurates commercial production at CDIL, Suchi Semicon units

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the start of commercial production at CDIL Semiconductor’s facility in Mohali, Punjab, and Suchi Semicon’s unit in Palsana, Gujarat, taking the number of semiconductor projects in India that have entered commercial production to five.

CDIL has established an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in Mohali, while Suchi Semicon has set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Palsana.

At present, three semiconductor companies — Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi — have commenced production in India, all at Sanand in Gujarat.

Speaking at the fifth edition of SEMICON India in New Delhi, Modi said India had moved rapidly in building capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, from chip design and manufacturing to equipment, materials and testing.

“For any country, reaching here in such a short time is not easy. This is not a sector where you set up a factory and the work is done. It takes decades to build technological capabilities,” Modi said.

He said India had worked simultaneously on different parts of the semiconductor ecosystem and credited industry leaders for being major stakeholders in the country’s progress.