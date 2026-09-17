Punjab to deploy drones for real-time monitoring of stubble-burning incidents

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is set to deploy drones for the first time this year to monitor farm fires in real time, particularly incidents of paddy stubble burning reported during late evening hours to evade satellite surveillance. The move follows directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to Punjab and Haryana to procure drones ahead of the winter season to strengthen detection of farm fires.

Last year, the state recorded 5,114 cases of stubble burning, down from 10,909 in 2024, a drop of 54 per cent. Paddy harvesting is expected to gather momentum from October 10. The state government and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have already been directed by the CAQM to ensure drone surveillance in identified stubble hotspots. As the PPCB started monitoring stubble-burning cases, two such fire incidents were recorded on September 15 in Tarn Taran district.

At present, the PPCB monitors stubble burning through the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. However, the CAQM had noted that while overall fire events have reduced under standard monitoring, late-evening burning has reportedly emerged as a tactic to evade satellite passes.

The move follows a pilot project conducted by the CAQM in Patiala district in May, where drone footage was found to be clear enough to identify farm fire locations, an official said. Initially, drones will be deployed only in stubble-burning hotspots across both states. Satellite imagery is available only with a one-day lag and is limited to two passes a day.

“Burnt area data is received only once every 15 days, making it unsuitable for immediate enforcement. By the time that data reaches us, the stubble-burning incidents in those locations have already ended, with farmers tilting their fields when the teams reach there,” said an official.