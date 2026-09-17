Putin, Netanyahu, Meloni wish Modi on his birthday; embassy conveys greetings on behalf of Trump

In his message, Putin also expressed his gratitude for "the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality" extended to him and the Russian delegation during his visit to New Delhi last week.

The Russian president and many other world leaders attended the 18th BRICS Summit held here under India's chairship on September 12 and 13.

"The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations," Putin said in his message, according to the embassy, which used hashtags #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti in its post.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar in Gujarat.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni also wished her Indian counterpart in a post in Italian on X, referring to him as a "friend", and said the two countries may continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship.

The official X handle of the prime minister of Israel carried Netanyahu's birthday greetings to Modi.

It also carried an old photo of the meeting between the two leaders.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies.

"The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment. ILIN," it said.

Envoys of Japan and Australia in India also extended greetings to Modi.

"Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi. Your leadership continues to inspire India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the IN JP partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands!" Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi posted on X.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green in a post on X shared an old photo of the meeting between Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanaese.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people. AU IN," he wrote.