Rajasthan HC orders major reforms for juveniles accused of heinous crimes

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the Centre and state government to frame a policy providing one per cent horizontal reservation for care leavers, or young adults, in government education and employment, while ordering major changes in the assessment of juveniles accused of heinous offences.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand directed that the reservation policy be notified within 12 weeks and should cover admissions to government and government-aided educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, ITIs and polytechnics.

The policy should also include government jobs and contractual engagements, he said. Until the policy is notified, care leavers will receive a five-year age relaxation and exemption from application and examination fees in government recruitment, the court noted. It also directed financial assistance and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for housing and self-employment and establishing start-ups.

The directions came while the court dismissed a petition challenging a POCSO court’s refusal to treat an accused as a juvenile. The petitioner’s Class X marksheet recorded his date of birth as July 1, 2006, while a Class I admission form filled by his father in 2007 gave it as November 14, 2003. The high court upheld the trial court’s reliance on the earlier school record, holding that where educational documents conflict, the earliest entry in the government primary-school register should carry greater weight.