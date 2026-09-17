Sajad Gani Lone submits resolution on 1987 rigging in J&K Assembly

The MLA said rules mandate that the Assembly Secretariat must inform MLAs whether their resolutions have been admitted, disallowed, or admitted as amended by the Speaker, as the case may be.

The Peoples Conference chairman cited Rule 179 of the Assembly Rules, arguing that the Secretariat is required to inform a member about the status of a resolution.

According to Lone, the rule states that the Secretary “shall” give intimation to a member that his resolution has been admitted or disallowed or admitted as amended by the Speaker, as the case may be.

“The Assembly cannot withhold information about resolutions, as the word used in the relevant Rule is “SHALL.” It is legally binding on them to intimate me about the status of the resolution. Denial of information would be a breach of the Rules. I have written to the Assembly Secretariat over the issue,” added the Peoples Conference chairman.

The political parties in J&K have been alleging that 1987 Assembly elections were rigged by the National Conference and it led to eruption of armed militancy in the region.