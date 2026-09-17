Sajad Gani Lone submits resolution on 1987 rigging in J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the start of the brief autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from Monday in Srinagar, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone has revealed that he has submitted a resolution on 1987 rigging in the Assembly and alleged that Assembly has observed "total silence" on the resolution.
“I had given notice for two resolutions for the upcoming autumn session. The Assembly Secretariat has informed me that my resolution against the recent power tariff hike has been admitted but there is silence on the other resolution regarding a watershed event in Jammu & Kashmir’s history. There is total silence on my resolution pertaining to the rigging of the 1987 elections,” Lone said in a post on X.
The 10-day autumn session of Assembly will begin in Srinagar on September 21 (Monday) and conclude on October 30.
Lone questioned the manner in which his resolution had been handled, saying the Assembly cannot act like a post office that sends convenient letters but hides the inconvenient ones.
“The Assembly cannot behave like a pro‑government courier agency. It is the custodian of the rights of all MLAs and of the trust reposed in us by the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.
The MLA said rules mandate that the Assembly Secretariat must inform MLAs whether their resolutions have been admitted, disallowed, or admitted as amended by the Speaker, as the case may be.
The Peoples Conference chairman cited Rule 179 of the Assembly Rules, arguing that the Secretariat is required to inform a member about the status of a resolution.
According to Lone, the rule states that the Secretary “shall” give intimation to a member that his resolution has been admitted or disallowed or admitted as amended by the Speaker, as the case may be.
“The Assembly cannot withhold information about resolutions, as the word used in the relevant Rule is “SHALL.” It is legally binding on them to intimate me about the status of the resolution. Denial of information would be a breach of the Rules. I have written to the Assembly Secretariat over the issue,” added the Peoples Conference chairman.
The political parties in J&K have been alleging that 1987 Assembly elections were rigged by the National Conference and it led to eruption of armed militancy in the region.