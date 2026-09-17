Season's first snowfall blankets Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib; rain disrupts Kedarnath yatra

DEHRADUN: The season's first snowfall covered Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand on Thursday, drawing pilgrims to the Sikh shrine, while rain and poor visibility disrupted the Kedarnath pilgrimage.

Fresh snowfall and rain blanketed the gurdwara complex and surrounding mountain peaks early in the morning. Pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine despite the cold weather and witnessed the season's first snowfall.

“Offering prayers at a sacred place such as Hemkund Sahib and witnessing the first snowfall at the same time is a truly special experience,” devotees said.

The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage has gained momentum after monsoon rainfall declined. Sewa Singh, manager of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said the yatra was progressing smoothly and all arrangements were in place.

“The pilgrimage is being conducted in a smooth and orderly manner. As many as 328,850 devotees had paid obeisance at Hemkund Sahib till Thursday,” Singh said.

He added that the number of pilgrims was steadily increasing as weather conditions improved after the monsoon spell.