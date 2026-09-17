Six districts in Punjab classified as ultrasensitive drug zones under Centre’s anti-narcotics roadmap

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has classified six districts in Punjab as “ultrasensitive” drug zones out of the 73 such districts mapped in this category and 274 as “sensitive” in its nationwide crackdown on narcotics as part of its newly unveiled campaign for a drug-free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat).

The five such districts in the state that have been red-flagged are Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka, on the Indo-Pak International Border, and the sixth one is Ludhiana, the industrial hub of the state, also known as the Manchester of India.

Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, and Raj Kumar, Additional Director General (Media), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), detailed the vision document released by the MHA in June 2026.

“Out of 272 vulnerable districts identified nationwide where sports-based interventions will be promoted, 73 are classified as ‘ultra-sensitive’, as special de-addiction strategies have been formed by the Centre to eradicate drugs from these districts,” said Amanjit.

On a question about drugs coming from across the border, he said anti-drone technology will be installed all along the International Border to check the supply of drugs via drones.

“To counter cross-border trafficking, all border-guarding agencies will be equipped with advanced surveillance and anti-drone systems by March 2027,” said Amanjit.

He added that around 100 fugitives involved in narco-terrorism have been identified by the Centre and the process is on to bring them back, as the MHA has set a target to dismantle 100 major national and international drug networks.

Not only that, it has also been decided to increase de-addiction centres from 334 to 1,751 by March 2029. The Union government has decided to give 100 per cent grants for the anti-narcotics task forces working in the states under the new arrangement, he said.