Three Indian nationals kidnapped in Kenya safely repatriated

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian nationals from Punjab have been safely repatriated to India after being kidnapped in Kenya. They arrived in Kenya on August 5 and were received by two men before boarding a Nissan car that drove away from the airport.

The Indian Mission in Nairobi wrote on X, "High Commission facilitated the rescue, safety and repatriation of three Indian nationals from Punjab kidnapped in Kenya recently. High Commission conveys its sincere appreciation to the concerned authorities of Kenya, in particular, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for its swift action and pro-active approach.’’

Investigators traced them to a two-bedroom house in Ruiru’s Fort Jesus area, Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South. They were allegedly held there with their hands and legs tied and appeared visibly distressed.

Preliminary investigations found that the three left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in a taxi allegedly arranged by the person who was supposed to receive them in Ruiru.

The DCI said the three Indians were kidnapped shortly after arriving at JKIA in Nairobi. They were rescued following intelligence-led investigations and coordinated efforts by Kenyan authorities.