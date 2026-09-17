Two militants killed in Udhampur anti-terror operation: Army

It said that during hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, army, J&K police and CRPF personnel launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the killing of two militants.

According to sources, during the search operation, the security personnel came under fire from militants in the area.

They said the fire was returned by the troops and, in the ensuing firefight, which continued for some time, two militants were killed.

It is suspected that both the militants are Pakistani nationals and belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit. Sources said specially trained para commandos were also part of the anti-militancy operation and are assisting troops on the ground.

They said the search operation is still going on.

“The search and surveillance operations are continuing in the area. Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat,” army said in the post.

Sources said the army is using drones and other surveillance gadgets for conducting aerial surveillance of the area.