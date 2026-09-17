‘Youth want permanent jobs, not 4-year stint’: Congress seeks Agniveer rollback; special policy for Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate rollback of the Agniveer recruitment scheme, calling it "fatal for the country" and saying it had raised concerns over the future of youth.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Campaign Committee chairman Pritam Singh and Management Committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat made the demand in a joint statement. "Scrapping the scheme alone will be in the interest of youth," the leaders said.
Pritam Singh said the scheme had affected Uttarakhand, where many families have traditionally depended on Army employment. "Uttarakhand's military tradition is extremely glorious. Thousands of families in hill districts have for generations considered employment in the Army as the basis of their economic and social security," Singh said.
"Youth want a permanent job, not four years of waiting," he added.
Harak Singh Rawat said, "Uttarakhand is a sainik-bahulya state. There is a soldier in every house here. When someone is martyred, his parents feel proud. This scheme is playing with the sentiments of youth of the country and the state."
The Congress also questioned the government's plan for Agniveers after four years of service. "What is the government's plan for employment of Agniveers returning after four years?" the leaders asked.
The leaders alleged that the four-year scheme had weakened the Army's combat capability and morale and demanded that "Aginveers should be regularised".
Citing figures, Sainik Department chief Col Ram Ratan Negi (retd) said, "Earlier 80,000 youth used to get employment every year, which has now come down to 47,000. If only 25% are absorbed, it means only 12,000 youth are getting permanent jobs per year."
The Congress said it may demand a special recruitment policy for Uttarakhand and a rehabilitation policy for Agniveers. State spokesperson Dr Pratima Singh said, "An announcement should be made for a rehabilitation package for youth going out of service."
The leaders also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas on his birthday, saying, "Today, when many families across the country are facing the challenge of two square meals a day, the government should focus on helping the needy instead of lighting oil lamps."
"Instead of competing to light more oil diyas, BJP leaders should have worried about those families whose stoves barely light up in the evening," they said.