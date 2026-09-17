‘Youth want permanent jobs, not 4-year stint’: Congress seeks Agniveer rollback; special policy for Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate rollback of the Agniveer recruitment scheme, calling it "fatal for the country" and saying it had raised concerns over the future of youth.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Campaign Committee chairman Pritam Singh and Management Committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat made the demand in a joint statement. "Scrapping the scheme alone will be in the interest of youth," the leaders said.

Pritam Singh said the scheme had affected Uttarakhand, where many families have traditionally depended on Army employment. "Uttarakhand's military tradition is extremely glorious. Thousands of families in hill districts have for generations considered employment in the Army as the basis of their economic and social security," Singh said.

"Youth want a permanent job, not four years of waiting," he added.

Harak Singh Rawat said, "Uttarakhand is a sainik-bahulya state. There is a soldier in every house here. When someone is martyred, his parents feel proud. This scheme is playing with the sentiments of youth of the country and the state."