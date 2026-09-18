11,610 candidates qualify as Assistant Professors in UGC-NET retest results, Ayush PG scores declared

NEW DELHI: A total of 11,610 candidates have qualified for the role of Assistant Professors while 824 have secured the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the re-test for three papers. A total of 23,154 candidates have qualified for Ph.D courses. The results were made public by the National Testing Agency, on Friday.

The UGC-NET June 2026 exam was repeated on September 9 and 10 for English, Commerce and Sociology as their question papers had multiple errors and factual blunders. The exam was held at 454 exam centres in 272 cities across India.

An official release said that 1,20,355 candidates had appeared for the three papers. “The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the information bulletin of UGC-NET June 2026 by the concerned authorities as per the due process,” the release added.