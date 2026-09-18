11,610 candidates qualify as Assistant Professors in UGC-NET retest results, Ayush PG scores declared

NEW DELHI: A total of 11,610 candidates have qualified for the role of Assistant Professors while 824 have secured the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the re-test for three papers. A total of 23,154 candidates have qualified for Ph.D courses. The results were made public by the National Testing Agency, on Friday.
The UGC-NET June 2026 exam was repeated on September 9 and 10 for English, Commerce and Sociology as their question papers had multiple errors and factual blunders. The exam was held at 454 exam centres in 272 cities across India.
An official release said that 1,20,355 candidates had appeared for the three papers. “The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the information bulletin of UGC-NET June 2026 by the concerned authorities as per the due process,” the release added.
The results are available on the website: .
AIAPGET 2026 scores released
The NTA has also released the scores of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. The exam was held for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani for 49,864 candidates.
These are the toppers in different subjects with each one evaluated for 480 marks. In Ayurveda, Vinod topped with 390 marks with a percentile of 99.9972097 while the topper in Homeopathy is Ayyamolia Akshaya with a score of 417 and a percentile of 99.9906042. In Siddha, Annaimary. A. emerged No.1 with a score of 319 and a percentile of 99.8637602 while in Unani, Abdul Moghni was the topper with a score of 359 and a percentile of 99.9622499.
Most of the candidates took up the exam on August 22 while 49 candidates took up the exam on September 1 due to a software glitch at their centre. The exam was held at 205 centres in 104 cities.
The cut-off fixed for the different subjects and the min marks is as follows:
Ayurveda: General Category 50 percentile (115 minimum marks); 40 percentile (97 marks) for the OBC and SC categories.
Homoeopathy: General Category 50 percentile (136 minimum marks); 40 percentile (119 marks) for the OBC and SC categories.
Siddha: General Category 50 percentile (135 minimum marks); 40 percentile (118 marks) for the OBC and SC categories.
Unani: General Category 50 percentile (151 minimum marks); 40 percentile (`131 marks) for the OBC. For SC candidates, the marks required are 131 while it is 134 for the ST category.
NTA holds this exam on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush.
The release added that NTA has no role in counselling and the Ayush Admissions Counselling Committee will conduct the counselling. The results are available at .