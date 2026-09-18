17-year-old girl raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Chatra district; two arrested

CHATRA: A 17-year-old girl has allegedly been abducted, raped and strangled to death in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Police arrested two persons in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in the night of September 14 in a village in Kunda police station area during a programme organised on the occasion of Teej festival, the officer said.

Amid loud music and dancing by youngsters, the accused abducted the girl and took her to a deserted place in Tetartand area, where they took turns to rape her and then strangled her to death with her 'dupatta' (scarf), he said.

The victim's body was found in the bushes the next morning, the officer said.

"We arrested two persons aged 19 and 22 years -- on Wednesday in connection with the incident," DSP (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar Singh said.

During the interrogation, both the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime, he said.

Based on inputs provided by them, police seized the victim's red-coloured torch, hair pin, and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident, besides a mobile phone, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Kunda police station under the BNS and the POCSO Act.