19.50 lakh apply for new ration cards in Punjab; teachers, Anganwadi workers refuse verification duties

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led government is facing a new challenge with six months to go for the 2027 assembly election as nearly 19.50 lakh people have applied for the new ration cards almost double the 10 lakh cards announced this year.

At present there are around 41.47 lakh ration-card holders and 1.54 crore beneficiaries according to the state’s ration-card management system.

The surge follows the Punjab Government’s decision to relax the eligibility conditions. On July 22, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that 10 lakh new ration cards would be issued.

Thus the maximum application are from Ludhiana at 2.25 lakh, followed by Amritsar 1.81 lakh, then Jalandhar (1.42 lakh), Gurdaspur (1.39 lakh), Patiala (1.35 lakh) and Hoshiarpur (1.20 lakh). Meanwhile Fatehgarh Sahib recorded the lowest number, with around 28,500 applications. As in six districts, applications crossed the one-lakh mark.

The attraction of getting new ration cards is due to the fact that as the card holders are entitled to benefits under both state and Centre’s schemes. While the Punjab Government provides ration kits under the Meri Rasoi scheme, the Union Government provides 5 kg of wheat per beneficiary every month under the food subsidy programme.

The relaxation given under the scheme to sections of relatively well-off households that were earlier excluded under norms based on the Union Government’s criteria. The measures included raising the annual income ceiling for eligibility to Rs 8 lakh from Rs 1.80 lakh and making households possessing vehicles and land eligible in certain cases, subjects to other criteria.