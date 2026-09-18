BJYM functionary killed in Bihar's Saharsa; probe underway

PATNA: A 22-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary was killed in Bihar’s Saharsa district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Singh, who was the general secretary of BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh’s body, with bullet injury marks, was recovered from his house at Gautam Nagar (Ward Number 11) in Saharsa.

The incident came to light when Singh’s friend Aryan visited his house on Friday. He was last seen at a party hosted by an acquaintance on Wednesday.

Aryan immediately informed Singh’s brother, who subsequently informed the police. Pankaj Kumar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, said that the body of the deceased was recovered from his house.

“A police team reached the spot after being informed by a relative of the deceased,” he told the media.