BJYM functionary killed in Bihar's Saharsa; probe underway

PATNA: A 22-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary was killed in Bihar’s Saharsa district, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Singh, who was the general secretary of BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Singh’s body, with bullet injury marks, was recovered from his house at Gautam Nagar (Ward Number 11) in Saharsa.
The incident came to light when Singh’s friend Aryan visited his house on Friday. He was last seen at a party hosted by an acquaintance on Wednesday.
Aryan immediately informed Singh’s brother, who subsequently informed the police. Pankaj Kumar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, said that the body of the deceased was recovered from his house.
“A police team reached the spot after being informed by a relative of the deceased,” he told the media.
SDPO said that the body has been sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased individual's another friend, Ashish Kumar Singh, said that when he reached Abhijit’s house, the main entrance gate of the building was open.
“A lock was hanging at the gate of the veranda. When we peeped into the room from the window, Abhijt was found lying on his bed. Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body bore bullet injury marks,” Ashish said.
SDPO said that the deceased had been shot by unidentified miscreants.
Efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The reason behind the killing of the young BJYM functionary is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased’s friend Aryan, who was the first to reach the spot, is under the scanner.
Abhijit was living alone in his house after his parents’ death. The incident has sent shock waves among BJYM supporters.