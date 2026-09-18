Congress flags ‘horse-trading’ by BJP after winning re-polls

JAIPUR: The Congress has won six of the nine wards across the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations and the Suket Municipal Council in Kota district in the repolling results announced on Thursday. In contrast, the ruling BJP could secure just the remaining three wards. Re-polling was conducted on Wednesday after electronic voting machines malfunctioned at 10 polling booths in these wards.

The latest results have added to the Rajasthan BJP leadership’s problems after the party failed to secure clear majorities in several significant municipalities. Districts where the BJP failed to bag a clear majority include Bharatpur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Pali, the home district of state BJP chief Madan Rathore. The re-polling has also led to the postponement of the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which were earlier scheduled for September 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused officials of facilitating horse-trading during the formation of municipal boards and the election of chairpersons and mayors. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on social media that democracy was being “openly plundered” in Rajasthan. He claimed that an IAS officer posted in the Chief Minister’s Office was pressuring district collectors and sub-divisional magistrates to ensure the formation of BJP-backed boards.