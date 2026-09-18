CPWD told to upgrade holiday homes, guest houses in four southern states to 3-star standards

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been directed to upgrade its holiday homes and guest houses in the southern states of Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to three-star standards. The move is aimed at improving accommodation at the government-run facilities. The department has also been asked to submit a report detailing the action taken on the directions.

According to the official communication accessed by this newspaper, the development has come after the directions from the office of the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (H&UA) Tokhan Sahu, who recently visited the four states.

The CPWD has also been directed to upgrade public toilets in its service buildings. The communication states that the toilets are to be maintained with a “neat and clean appearance”, with IoT (Internet of Things)-based devices to be deployed for close and active monitoring of cleanliness.

“During the recent official visits of the minister of state (H&UA) to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, directions were issued for immediate implementation. All CPWD holiday homes and guest houses should be upgraded up to 3-star facility standards. All public toilets in service buildings should be upgraded to a neat and clean appearance; for close and active monitoring of cleanliness IoT-based monitoring devices should be used,” read the missive from the minister's office to the CPWD.