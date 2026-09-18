‘Energy sourcing based on national interest’: India amid US pressure over Russian oil

He said India had already conveyed its concerns to senior levels of the US administration and had nothing further to add at this stage.

“To your question, we have already issued a statement. You would have seen that we have clarified our position very well. As we have stated, at senior levels of the US administration, we have conveyed the implications that this legislation could have on India's energy security, for international energy markets, and for the overall bilateral relationship. I don't have anything further to add at this point,” he said.

Asked whether the proposed US sanctions and tariffs could alter the bilateral trade agreement framework announced by India and the US in February, Jaiswal said New Delhi remained determined to protect its trade and economic interests.

“On that, I will say that we have made clear our determination to take all necessary measures to protect our trade and economic interests, as you would have seen in the statement that we issued,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the government would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications arising from developments related to the legislation.

“The government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of developments related to the legislation. Our interest in a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States needs no repetition,” he said.