‘Energy sourcing based on national interest’: India amid US pressure over Russian oil

India on Friday reiterated that its energy sourcing decisions are guided by national interest, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that meeting the energy requirements of the country’s 1.4 billion people remains an “imperative”.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the weekly press briefing in New Delhi while responding to questions about India’s continued purchase of Russian oil despite pressure from the United States.
“When it comes to energy sourcing, it is based on our national interest. We have said that meeting the energy requirements of our 1.4 billion people is an imperative that we have to follow. And we continue to buy energy from diversified sources,” Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal was also asked about India’s response to the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, particularly its assessment that the legislation could have implications for bilateral ties, energy security and ongoing trade negotiations with the US.
He said India had already conveyed its concerns to senior levels of the US administration and had nothing further to add at this stage.
“To your question, we have already issued a statement. You would have seen that we have clarified our position very well. As we have stated, at senior levels of the US administration, we have conveyed the implications that this legislation could have on India's energy security, for international energy markets, and for the overall bilateral relationship. I don't have anything further to add at this point,” he said.
Asked whether the proposed US sanctions and tariffs could alter the bilateral trade agreement framework announced by India and the US in February, Jaiswal said New Delhi remained determined to protect its trade and economic interests.
“On that, I will say that we have made clear our determination to take all necessary measures to protect our trade and economic interests, as you would have seen in the statement that we issued,” he said.
Jaiswal added that the government would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications arising from developments related to the legislation.
“The government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of developments related to the legislation. Our interest in a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States needs no repetition,” he said.
His remarks come as US President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation targeting Russia and Iran.
The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was passed by the US House of Representatives by a vote of 262-159, after having cleared the Senate last month. The legislation now awaits Trump's signature.
The bill gives the US president discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China. The levies, however, would not be imposed automatically under the legislation.
(With inputs from ANI)