'Green Corridor' facilitates transport of donor heart from Rohtak to Delhi in 63 minutes

CHANDIGARH: A donor heart was retrieved at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana's Rohtak at 7.20 pm, and the team carrying the organ left the facility at 7.40 pm, reaching Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh at 8.43 pm on Thursday.

The organ was transported from Rohtak in Haryana to Delhi over 95 km in a span of 63 minutes through the 'Green Corridor '.

The corridor was coordinated by both the Haryana Police and Delhi Police to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance carrying the organ across the two states, with the police forces coordinating to help the ambulance move without traffic delays.

The hospital was alerted through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) network at 8.50 am about a heart available for a B-positive recipient.

Doctors at Fortis confirmed a suitable recipient at 9.55 am, while formal allocation was completed by NOTTO at 12.03 pm. The transplant team then travelled from Delhi to Rohtak, leaving at 2.49 pm and reaching PGIMS at 4.34 pm.