India, Vietnam agree to boost air connectivity with more seats

NEW DELHI: Air connectivity between India and Vietnam is set to improve with more seats to be added on flights between the two countries following two days of talks between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The talks, held on September 17 and 18, focused on taking forward the India-Vietnam Air Services Agreement.

“Both sides agreed to enhance the connectivity with direct flight by converting frequency of flights into seats for designated carriers. The enhanced connectivity will strengthen trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people ties between India and Vietnam,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in an official statement.

IndiGo and Air India operate flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam Airlines operates 21 flights a week to India on six routes connecting the country with four destinations.

Passenger traffic between the two countries crossed 18 lakh in 2025 and has been growing year-on-year.