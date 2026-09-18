India will take necessary measures to protect interests: MEA amid Bangladesh review of bilateral pacts

India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday in response to reports that Bangladesh is reviewing 101 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during the previous Awami League government.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had not received any official communication from Dhaka on the reported review.
“We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially. Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests,” Jaiswal said at the Ministry’s weekly media briefing.
Reports from Bangladesh have said the agreements are being examined to assess whether their provisions, particularly those relating to infrastructure and other projects, are in the country’s national interest.
The review does not amount to a blanket cancellation, with individual agreements and projects being assessed separately.
Several of the agreements cover areas including connectivity, trade, energy and development cooperation. India has extended more than $7 billion in Lines of Credit for infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, including rail, road and port connectivity.
The reported review comes amid a broader reassessment of Dhaka’s engagement with New Delhi following the change of government in Bangladesh.
Jaiswal also said institutional mechanisms between India and Bangladesh for discussing water-related issues remained functional, amid the impending expiry of the 1996 Ganga Water Sharing Treaty.
The 30-year treaty, signed on December 12, 1996, is due to expire in December 2026. Asked about the process for renewing the agreement, Jaiswal said the Joint Rivers Commission continued to discuss water-related matters between the two countries.
“In the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty between Bangladesh and India, we have the Joint Rivers Commission mechanism to discuss all water-related issues. Technical-level meetings on water matters continue to be held,” he said.
India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, and water-sharing issues are addressed through the Joint Rivers Commission and other established bilateral mechanisms, Jaiswal said.
(With inputs from ANI)