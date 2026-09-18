IPS officer hit, injured by fleeing scooty during vehicle checking in Shillong

GUWAHATI: An Indian Police Service officer was injured after being hit by a fleeing scooty in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the hill station’s Urkaliar area during vehicle checking.

Lovish Garg, the injured Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Traffic, in East Khasi Hills district, is admitted at a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dangsan Khyriem said two men on a scooty attempted to evade the checking and continued riding aggressively despite being directed to stop.

“To prevent their escape, the ASP intervened and signalled the rider to stop. However, instead of stopping, the scooty accelerated and hit the officer, causing him serious injuries,” Khyriem said.

Garg was rushed to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment and later, shifted to a specialised ward. He was under observation following a minor surgery. Both accused have been arrested and are now in the police custody.

The SP said the circumstances indicated that the act was deliberate, appeared to have been intended to cause grievous injury to the officer and evade the checking.