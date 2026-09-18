Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominates two RS members to JPC on FCRA Bill as special invitees

NEW DELHI: As the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is set to hold its first meeting on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated two Rajya Sabha members as “special invitees.”

The move is considered rare. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, Javed Ali Khan and James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma have been nominated as special invitees to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill.

In the first meeting, representatives of the Union Home Ministry will brief members on the bill. The 31-member JPC was constituted earlier this month after Parliament referred the bill to it for detailed examination. The panel comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The bill was referred to the JPC amid opposition demands to withdraw it.

Headed by BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal, the panel will examine the bill’s provisions threadbare before submitting a report.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter session of Parliament.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, proposes tighter oversight of NGOs and foreign contributions. The government had put it on hold following strong resistance from various stakeholders