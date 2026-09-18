Mumbai Diary | Suspense over contents of Sanjay Raut’s new book

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is set to come up with a new book, titled “Bodh Kirtan”. Raut made the announcement of the book on social media. He shared the book cover and stated that this was a different kind of book. It is expected to be released by November. The announcement has led to curiosity about its contents. People are wondering whether it is an extended part of his prison experience or likely to be non-political. Earlier, Raut had written “Narkatala Swarg” about his experience in the Arthur Road prison, where he spent 104 days. As editor of the Marathi newspaper and Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece “Saamana”, he has a penchant for writing.
NCP merger buzz again, Sunetra fears sway loss
There is buzz that the NCP has been asked to work out the merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP), so that Pawar’s eight Lok Sabha MPs can become part of the NDA. Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar during their Mumbai visit and reportedly informed her about their intention and future plan. It has been said that the merger of both NCPs is inevitable. Sunetra and her sons are reluctant to merge with the NCP, as they would lose control over the party and more space would be given to Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule and other leaders in the united NCP.
Jarange Patil’s changing benefactors in Mumbai
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has called off the Mumbai protest plan to press the demand for Maratha quota. Dy CM Eknath Shinde was close to Jarange Patil once. It has been said in a hushed tone that Shinde used Jarange Patil against his political rivals and strengthened his political standing. But this time, surprisingly, the Maratha quota activist was more upset with Shinde. Patil even used harsh words against Shinde, which shows that something is amiss. BJP leader and MLC Prasad Lad and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil successfully worked as emissaries of Fadnavis and persuaded Jarange Patil to call off his hunger strike.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com