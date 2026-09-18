Mumbai Diary | Suspense over contents of Sanjay Raut’s new book

NCP merger buzz again, Sunetra fears sway loss

There is buzz that the NCP has been asked to work out the merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP), so that Pawar’s eight Lok Sabha MPs can become part of the NDA. Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar during their Mumbai visit and reportedly informed her about their intention and future plan. It has been said that the merger of both NCPs is inevitable. Sunetra and her sons are reluctant to merge with the NCP, as they would lose control over the party and more space would be given to Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule and other leaders in the united NCP.