New gaming law: No game registered yet, 201 complaints received, MeitY tells CIC

No online game has been granted registration under the new online gaming law so far, while 201 complaints related to online gaming had been received as of September 1, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has informed the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The information was furnished in response to an RTI application seeking details of online games permitted to operate, complaints received against them and action taken against fake online games.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, along with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into force on May 1 this year. The framework provides for the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) to regulate the sector.

MeitY told the CIC that the OGAI, constituted under Section 8 of the Act, was formally established through a gazette notification on April 22.

The ministry had initially referred to amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified in April 2023, as the regulatory framework for online gaming platforms. It later clarified that provisions relating to online gaming under those rules remained unenforceable.

The RTI applicant challenged the response, alleging that the information provided was incomplete, false and misleading. The First Appellate Authority, however, upheld the reply.

During the CIC hearing, MeitY said the new Act was notified on August 22, 2025, and the Rules on April 22, 2026. In view of the new framework, it said, "no online game has been granted registration under the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), while 201 complaints had been received as on September 1, 2026".

CIC Information Commissioner P R Ramesh observed that the RTI Act allows applicants to seek information available on record but does not require a CPIO to create information, draw inferences or provide explanations.

"The subsequent written submission of the Respondent has further clarified the present position," the Commission said, adding that the available information had been provided to the applicant.

(With inputs from PTI)