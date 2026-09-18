NIA takes over probe into August 31 Air India Express bomb threat

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the bomb threat that forced an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi to make an emergency diversion to Ahmedabad on August 31, with the woman First Officer emerging as a “key suspect” in allegedly making the threat, sources said.

The First Officer, who had initially detected the alleged threat written on a tissue paper inside the aircraft’s lavatory, has since been derostered by the airline pending the outcome of the investigation, according to sources.

Flight IX 170, an Airbus A320, was carrying 32 passengers and eight crew members when it was diverted to Ahmadabad’ s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as a precaution. The aircraft, which had taken off from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at 10.28 am local time, landed safely in Ahmedabad at 4.27 pm. All passengers and crew were evacuated safely.

According to Ahmadabad Police, the flight’s Operations Control Centre was alerted at around 3.40 pm about the diversion. The First Officer had reportedly found a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory bearing the word “BOMB” along with an image indicating the bag in which it was allegedly found.