NIA takes over probe into August 31 Air India Express bomb threat

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the bomb threat that forced an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi to make an emergency diversion to Ahmedabad on August 31, with the woman First Officer emerging as a “key suspect” in allegedly making the threat, sources said.
The First Officer, who had initially detected the alleged threat written on a tissue paper inside the aircraft’s lavatory, has since been derostered by the airline pending the outcome of the investigation, according to sources.
Flight IX 170, an Airbus A320, was carrying 32 passengers and eight crew members when it was diverted to Ahmadabad’ s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as a precaution. The aircraft, which had taken off from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at 10.28 am local time, landed safely in Ahmedabad at 4.27 pm. All passengers and crew were evacuated safely.
According to Ahmadabad Police, the flight’s Operations Control Centre was alerted at around 3.40 pm about the diversion. The First Officer had reportedly found a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory bearing the word “BOMB” along with an image indicating the bag in which it was allegedly found.
At the time of the incident, police had said that the message read “BOMB RED 4:30.” The aircraft was subsequently subjected to extensive security checks involving the bomb detection squad, sniffer dogs and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). No explosive material or other suspicious object was found.
The investigation, however, took a new turn after a handwriting analysis reportedly indicated a significant similarity between the writing on the tissue and the First Officer’s handwriting.
Sources said the analysis showed a nearly 65% match, leading investigators to examine the crew member’s role in the incident. A source said, “The NIA has taken over the investigations into the incident presently.” The NIA has not officially commented on the investigation despite repeated attempts to contact the agency.
The airline has confirmed that law-enforcement agencies are investigating the matter following a complaint filed by the carrier. “The airline is fully cooperating with the relevant agencies,” it said.
Carrier slams conduct
The airline has confirmed that law-enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The carrier added that it “condemns any conduct that compromises or has the potential to compromise the safety and security of our guests, crew and operations,”