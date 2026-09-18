Nithari killings: Accused Surendra Koli found dead in Haridwar; police suspect suicide

DEHRADUN: Surendra Koli, whose name remained associated for nearly two decades with the Nithari killings that shocked the nation in 2006, was found dead inside a tea kiosk in Haridwar’s Bhupatwala area on Friday. Police said preliminary findings indicated suicide, though the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

The body of Koli (50) was discovered at the kiosk opposite the Lal Mata Temple under the Haridwar City Kotwali police station limits. Locals alerted the police, who reached the spot, took custody of the body and began questioning people in the vicinity.

Police identified Koli as the son of Shanku Ram and a native of Mangrukhal village in the Bhikiyasain area of Uttarakhand’s Almora district.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the reasons and the circumstances leading to the death are under investigation,” police said. No immediate details about a possible motive were disclosed.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months and had earlier worked as a security guard in Roshnabad. He reportedly moved to the Bhupatwala locality four days ago and started operating the tea kiosk where his body was found.

Investigators are now gathering information about his acquaintances, movements and activities in recent weeks.

Koli worked as a domestic help at businessman Moninder Singh Pandher’s house in Noida’s Sector 31 where several skeletal remains were recovered from a drain behind the property on December 29, 2006. The remains were linked to children and young women reported missing from the impoverished Nithari locality.

The discovery triggered nationwide outrage and led to a prolonged investigation and multiple trials. Koli was convicted and sentenced to death in several cases.

The Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli and Pandher in the cases in October 2023, citing serious investigative lapses and insufficient evidence. In November 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Koli in the remaining cases, paving the way for his release.