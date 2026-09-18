PM Modi to inaugurate a two-day international conference on climate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day International Conference on “The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics” in Delhi on Saturday.

The conference has been organised to facilitate dialogue on critical environmental and climate challenges and explore ways to strengthen environmental governance.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, the conference will see the participation of eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries, along with distinguished participants from India.

The conference, being organised by the National Green Tribunal on September 19 and 20 this year, will bring together environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court of India and High Courts, district court judges, secretaries of various ministries, senior government officials, representatives of State Judicial Academies, State Legal Services Authorities, State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEACs), State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs), State Wetland Authorities and other stakeholders.

The PMO further said the conference will bring together eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries and provide a platform for the exchange of judicial approaches, scientific knowledge, environmental governance practices and institutional experiences across jurisdictions.

The conference will facilitate dialogue on critical environmental and climate challenges, including gaps in policy formulation, implementation and enforcement, and explore ways to strengthen environmental governance and institutional cooperation.