PM Modi to inaugurate a two-day international conference on climate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day International Conference on “The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics” in Delhi on Saturday.
The conference has been organised to facilitate dialogue on critical environmental and climate challenges and explore ways to strengthen environmental governance.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, the conference will see the participation of eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries, along with distinguished participants from India.
The conference, being organised by the National Green Tribunal on September 19 and 20 this year, will bring together environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court of India and High Courts, district court judges, secretaries of various ministries, senior government officials, representatives of State Judicial Academies, State Legal Services Authorities, State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEACs), State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs), State Wetland Authorities and other stakeholders.
The PMO further said the conference will bring together eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries and provide a platform for the exchange of judicial approaches, scientific knowledge, environmental governance practices and institutional experiences across jurisdictions.
The conference will facilitate dialogue on critical environmental and climate challenges, including gaps in policy formulation, implementation and enforcement, and explore ways to strengthen environmental governance and institutional cooperation.
In another programme, Prime Minister Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday, September 19, via video conferencing.
He will also address the newly selected candidates attending the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country.
The newly recruited candidates will join various ministries and departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Defence, among others.
The PMO said the Rozgar Mela reflects the Government’s continued focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth and ensuring their greater participation in the country’s development journey.
“With the 20th Rozgar Mela, a total of about 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters in various Departments and Government Organisations”, it added.