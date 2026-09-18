PM Modi, UAE President discuss West Asia crisis, bilateral ties over phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on developments in West Asia and ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination to promote peace, security and stability in the region, the Prime Minister's Office said.

They also discussed measures to deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.