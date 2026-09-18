SC suggests multi-department strategy to prevent hooch tragedies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested a series of measures for states and Union territories to prevent hooch tragedies, calling for a coordinated, multi-department approach to curb the illegal manufacture, transportation and sale of spurious liquor.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued a slew of suggestions while quashing Rules 18A and 18B of the Maharashtra Poisons Rules, which were inserted through a 2011 notification after a major hooch tragedy in Mumbai.

"History bears eloquent testimony to the fact that a complete alcohol ban often drives the liquor trade underground, increasing the prevalence of unregulated, lethal brews," Justice Pardiwala wrote in the verdict and gave a slew of suggestions instead.

The suggestions emphasise breaking the chain of supply and demand of illicit liquor, strengthening enforcement at state borders and tightening the regulation of methanol, a chemical that can be diverted for use in manufacturing spurious liquor.

"As liquor is manufactured in the state and also brought from outside, implementation steps should involve strict monitoring at the state borders. In this regard, the state transport department being vigilant at the borders would help control illegal transport of liquor in the state...," the verdict said.

Implementing peripheral laws concerning procurement, manufacture, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor within the state would also prove critical in preventing hooch tragedies from occurring, it added.

"The state police, in coordination with the prohibition department and the excise department, respectively, can identify and bring to book local breweries, which are generally located in semi-industrial areas, congested areas in the urban parts of the state," the court said.

Any chemical solvent used in the manufacture of spurious liquor is generally illegally procured from industrial units, it added.

"Therefore, monitoring of industrial units by the department of industries would be useful to find out which industrial units are manufacturing such chemical solvents and selling them illegally to liquor makers," the verdict said.