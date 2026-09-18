Uttarakhand activists renew demand to reveal alleged VIP link in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: Four years after the murder of 19-year-old Uttarakhand receptionist Ankita Bhandari, social organisations, women’s groups, ex-servicemen and political activists on Friday renewed their demand for disclosure of the alleged “VIP” linked to the case.

Under the banner of the Ankita Nyaya Yatra Sanyukt Sangharsh Manch, protesters gathered at Gandhi Park to pay tribute to Bhandari. They later formed a human chain from the park to the Clock Tower, accusing the Uttarakhand government of failing to address key questions surrounding the case.

“The people of Uttarakhand have not forgotten Ankita,” said Prakash Thapliyal, senior vice-president of the Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen and Paramilitary Joint Organisation.

“She sacrificed her life to protect her dignity, but her family is still awaiting complete justice. Ankita had spoken about threats to her life and pressure to provide ‘special services’ to a VIP. Those statements should have been examined with the seriousness they deserved,” he alleged.

The protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations concerning the unidentified VIP and said anyone found involved should face legal action, irrespective of status or political connections.

They also questioned the circumstances surrounding Bhandari’s cremation, alleging that it was conducted late in the evening in violation of customary practices. They demanded greater transparency in the investigation and renewed calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

“If a daughter does not receive justice, it sends a dangerous message to society,” Thapliyal said. “Uttarakhand has a large population of serving and retired soldiers. The safety and dignity of their families must also be protected.”