Wangchuk announces 20 kms Padyatra on September 23 for Ladakh’s rights

SRINAGAR: The climate activist, innovator and Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk has announced a 20 kms long "Padyatra" (march) in Ladakh on September 23 to press for protection of culture, environment and democracy of Ladakh Union Territory.

In a post on X, Wanghuck said due to prevailing weather conditions with cold nights, “we’re making it (padyatra) into a symbolic 20 kms march on 23rd September followed by martyrs day event on 24th”.

In a video message, Wanghuck said the padyatra was earlier scheduled to be taken out from September 19 to 23 but was postponed due to prevailing weather conditions and increasing cold and warming up the political atmosphere.

He said keeping these reasons in view, “we are going to do a symbolic (padyatra) march on September 23 towards Leh”.

“On September 23, we will be observing martyrs' day to remember those who gave their lives for safeguarding Ladakh’s culture, environment and democracy,” said Wangchuk, who recently participated in CJP-led protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

He appealed to people to participate in the padyatra on September 23 and attend “martyrs day” event on September 24.

Wangchuk’s call for padyatra has come after September 9 talks between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials in New Delhi during which both sides held discussion for a UT-level elected body for Ladakh under constitutional safeguards of Article 371.