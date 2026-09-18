Wangchuk announces 20 kms Padyatra on September 23 for Ladakh’s rights

SRINAGAR: The climate activist, innovator and Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk has announced a 20 kms long "Padyatra" (march) in Ladakh on September 23 to press for protection of culture, environment and democracy of Ladakh Union Territory.
In a post on X, Wanghuck said due to prevailing weather conditions with cold nights, “we’re making it (padyatra) into a symbolic 20 kms march on 23rd September followed by martyrs day event on 24th”.
In a video message, Wanghuck said the padyatra was earlier scheduled to be taken out from September 19 to 23 but was postponed due to prevailing weather conditions and increasing cold and warming up the political atmosphere.
He said keeping these reasons in view, “we are going to do a symbolic (padyatra) march on September 23 towards Leh”.
“On September 23, we will be observing martyrs' day to remember those who gave their lives for safeguarding Ladakh’s culture, environment and democracy,” said Wangchuk, who recently participated in CJP-led protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He appealed to people to participate in the padyatra on September 23 and attend “martyrs day” event on September 24.
Wangchuk’s call for padyatra has come after September 9 talks between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials in New Delhi during which both sides held discussion for a UT-level elected body for Ladakh under constitutional safeguards of Article 371.
On September 24, 2025, four persons were killed and more than 40 injured in police firing during protests for statehood and 6th Schedule in Leh.
It was one of the worst violence in Ladakh and Wangchuk was booked under National Safety Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail after he was been accused by MHA and Ladakh DGP of being ringleader of the protestors and alleged that his provocative speeches instigated youth to violence.
After remaining in detention for nearly six month, the centre in March this year revoked his detention under NSA and he was released from Jodhpur jail.
The Ladakh Lt Governor Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recently sanctioned ex gratia relief to the four victims and 43 injured in last year’s violence in Leh, thus fulfilling a key demand of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
Saxena sanctioned ex gratia of ₹15 lakh each to the next of kin of the four persons who lost their lives in the September 24, 2025 violence in Leh.
An ex-gratia assistance of ₹3 lakh has been approved for persons who sustained major injuries and ₹1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries has also been approved.
According to the Ladakh administration, four civilians were killed and 44 others sustained major or minor injuries in one of the worst violence in Ladakh on September 2, 2025, during protests for statehood in Buddhist dominated Leh district.
The compensation to the four victims and those injured in September 24, 2025 violence in Leh was one of the key demands of LAB and KDA, who have been spearheading agitation for constitutional safeguards and elected democratic body for the Ladakh UT.