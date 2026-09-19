After Nepal floods, Sikkim HC initiates PIL on ‘climate justice’

The court said the grounds for initiating the proceedings had been detailed in a note by the Chief Justice.

“At the outset, the court considers it imperative to hear the public and potentially local communities who are likely to be affected by providing an accessible platform for them to voice their concerns,” the court’s order read.

The court appointed three lawyers as amici curiae to assist it in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6.

At least 1,410 people have died and 6,145 remain missing in Nepal following the devastating floods of August 26, which are believed to have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche and glacier collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border.

The Himalayan nation witnessed severe devastation, particularly in the districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.