After Nepal floods, Sikkim HC initiates PIL on ‘climate justice’

GUWAHATI: The High Court of Sikkim has initiated a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) after taking note of the “severe hardship and impact” caused by the recent flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.
In the ‘Re Climatic Justice’ PIL, the court made the Ministry of Railways, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority and Sikkim’s Power Department respondents, and issued notices to them.
An order in this regard was issued on September 17 by a division bench comprising Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan.
The court said the grounds for initiating the proceedings had been detailed in a note by the Chief Justice.
“At the outset, the court considers it imperative to hear the public and potentially local communities who are likely to be affected by providing an accessible platform for them to voice their concerns,” the court’s order read.
The court appointed three lawyers as amici curiae to assist it in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6.
At least 1,410 people have died and 6,145 remain missing in Nepal following the devastating floods of August 26, which are believed to have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche and glacier collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border.
The Himalayan nation witnessed severe devastation, particularly in the districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.