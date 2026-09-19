Biometric Aadhaar authentication mandatory for subsidised LPG refills from October 1

Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will be mandatory from October 1, 2026, for domestic LPG consumers seeking to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with applicable subsidy, the government said on Saturday.

As many as 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9%, have already completed BAA and do not need to undergo the process again.

Consumers who have not completed authentication can do so during refill delivery, at their LPG distributor’s showroom or through the mobile apps of oil marketing companies (OMCs) — IndianOil ONE for Indane, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas and HP PAY for HP Gas.

The government said BAA aims to ensure that subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households, prevent diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, and eliminate duplicate or ineligible connections.

Accumulated under-recoveries of public sector OMCs on domestic LPG stood at more than Rs 62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026, the government said. The implicit subsidy on domestic LPG was around Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder in September 2026, compared with Rs 721 in June. It has paid OMCs Rs 22,000 crore in compensation in FY23 and is paying Rs 30,000 crore in FY26 and FY27.