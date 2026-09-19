BJP top leaders hail ABVP victory in DU story

NEW DELHI: Hailing the "historic" victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday said the result reflected the youth's faith in positive student politics rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First'.

His reaction came shortly after the results were announced. The ABVP, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won three of the four central panel posts, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who had been denied an NSUI ticket, secured the vice-president's post.

Taking to ‘X’, Nabin said, “Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP's historic victory in the DUSU elections!".

He said the victory reflected the youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, as well as their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," the BJP chief added.