BJP top leaders hail ABVP victory in DU story

NEW DELHI: Hailing the "historic" victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday said the result reflected the youth's faith in positive student politics rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First'.
His reaction came shortly after the results were announced. The ABVP, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won three of the four central panel posts, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who had been denied an NSUI ticket, secured the vice-president's post.
Taking to ‘X’, Nabin said, “Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP's historic victory in the DUSU elections!".
He said the victory reflected the youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, as well as their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," the BJP chief added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the ABVP's victory, describing it as a symbol of the “unwavering trust” of the youth in the Nation first policy.
“I am confident that ABVP will contribute to work with the same dedication in commitment to students interest , national service and nation-building”, Singh said.
Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the ABVP victory, saying it reflected the unwavering trust of the youth in the council’s ideology of ‘Nation First’ and its commitment to student welfare.
In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes.
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes. For the joint secretary's post, the ABVP candidate secured 16,615 votes, against 15,778 votes polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate, making it the closest contest.
In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.
Last year, the ABVP had won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post.
The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts this year, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.