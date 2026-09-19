CM Dhami intervenes in Uttarakhand bank row, seeks probe into Rs 124 crore deposits

DEHRADUN: A delegation of depositors has approached Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alleging large-scale financial irregularities at an urban cooperative bank in the state capital that have left deposits worth nearly Rs 124 crore inaccessible following regulatory restrictions.

The nearly 50-member delegation, led by Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das, met Dhami at his official residence. It included authorised representative Achin Gupta and 80-year-old depositor Manju Jham, who was among those reportedly affected.

Briefing Dhami on the alleged irregularities, Gupta said customers had deposited their life savings in the bank, believing it to be a safe and regulated financial institution.

“Depositors entrusted their lifetime earnings to this bank. However, regulatory restrictions imposed on its operations have now blocked access to deposits totalling around Rs 124 crore,” Gupta said.

The delegation claimed the crisis was not merely the result of a business failure but pointed to “planned and prolonged financial irregularities”. It sought a comprehensive investigation into the role of the bank’s chairman, board of directors, management and employees.

“The available facts and circumstances suggest that the bank’s deteriorating financial condition may be the outcome of criminal acts. The role of those controlling and managing the institution must be investigated,” Gupta said.