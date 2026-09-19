Family of Surendra Koli, acquitted in Nithari case alleges murder; seeks high-level probe into death

DEHRADUN: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in 2025 after spending nearly two decades in prison in connection with the Nithari killings, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday. While police initially suspect suicide, his family has alleged foul play and demanded a high-level investigation.

Koli’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday in the presence of relatives and villagers who had travelled from Almora. They claimed the circumstances in which his body was found raised several questions and suggested that he might have been murdered.

Koli had come to Haridwar around three months ago and was reportedly living under the assumed name “Sadaram” to conceal his identity. According to people familiar with his circumstances, he had faced social ostracism and financial hardship even after his acquittal.

Just four days before his death, Koli had rented a kiosk from a man identified as Anil Sharma. He had begun running a small tea stall opposite the Lal Mata temple in an attempt to rebuild his life.